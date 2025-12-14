Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Latest on Bondi Beach shooting as ‘up to 50 shots’ heard at tourist hotspot

Emergency workers transport a person on a stretcher after a reported shooting at Bondi Beach, in Sydney, Sunday, Dec. 14
Emergency workers transport a person on a stretcher after a reported shooting at Bondi Beach, in Sydney, Sunday, Dec. 14 (AP)
  • Police are responding to reports of multiple shots fired at Australia's iconic Bondi Beach.
  • 13 people have been taken to hospital, a New South Wales Ambulance spokesperson has confirmed.
  • Members of the public have been urged to take shelter and avoid the Campbell Parade area as local reports indicated hearing "up to 50" gunshots in the vicinity.
  • New South Wales Police confirmed that two individuals have been taken into custody.
  • The police operation at Bondi Beach is ongoing, and the public is advised to obey all police directions.

