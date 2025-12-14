Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Police say father and son behind ‘evil’ Bondi shooting that killed 15 including girl, 10

Beachgoers evacuate amid shooting at Sydney’s Bondi Beach
  • Australian Police identified two suspected gunmen, a father and son, responsible for an antisemitic terrorist attack at Sydney's Bondi Beach.
  • The attack, which occurred near a Chanukah event on Sunday evening, resulted in the deaths of 15 people.
  • One 50-year-old gunman was shot dead by police at the scene, while his 24-year-old son sustained critical injuries and is under police guard in hospital.
  • Among the 15 fatalities were a 10-year-old girl and a 40-year-old man who later died in hospital, with victims ranging in age from 10 to 87.
  • At least 40 individuals, including three other children, are currently receiving hospital treatment for injuries sustained during the incident.
