Bondi Beach attack suspect makes first court appearance
- Naveed Akram, 24, has made his first court appearance, facing 59 charges in connection with Australia's deadliest mass shooting in three decades.
- The attack, which occurred on Sunday 14 December at a Jewish event in Sydney's Archer Park, resulted in at least 15 fatalities and dozens of injuries.
- Mr Akram and his father, Sajid Akram, who was shot dead by police at the scene, are accused of targeting Jewish people celebrating Hanukkah in an anti-Semitic attack.
- Appearing via video link from a supermax facility, Mr Akram spoke briefly, and suppression orders protecting victims' identities were extended by the magistrate.
- His solicitor confirmed that no plea has been entered yet, and Mr Akram is scheduled to return to court in April.
