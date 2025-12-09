Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Bonnie Blue faces 15 years in jail after arrest in Bali over pornography charges

Bonnie Blue, whose real name is Tia Billinger
Bonnie Blue, whose real name is Tia Billinger (Instagram/@bonnie_blue_xox)
  • British OnlyFans creator Bonnie Blue, whose real name is Tia Billinger, has been detained in Indonesia for allegedly producing pornographic content.
  • Ms Billinger, 26, faces a maximum sentence of 15 years in jail and a fine of approximately £270,000 if convicted under Indonesia's strict morality laws.
  • Her arrest in Bali followed public complaints that she had hired a bus to film explicit material with over a dozen young men during 'schoolies week'.
  • Police raided a rental studio, seizing items including 'schoolBonnie Blue' outfits and cameras, and subsequently transferred Ms Billinger to immigration authorities, with her passport seized.
  • Ms Billinger, known for controversial stunts, had announced her Bali visit on social media, hinting at explicit activities with attendees.
