Bonnie Blue declares support for Reform UK amid Bali legal row
- Adult content creator Bonnie Blue, whose real name is Tia Billinger, has publicly declared her support for Reform UK and Nigel Farage.
- Ms Billinger said her backing is due to the party's “sensible positions” on immigration and inheritance tax, despite admitting she is “not knowledgeable about politics”.
- Her endorsement, in The Spectator, coincides with her facing potential imprisonment for up to 15 years or a £270,000 fine in Bali.
- She was arrested on suspicion of breaking local morality laws after public complaints about filming explicit material during 'schoolies week'.
- Ms Billinger has been released from custody but her passport was seized, and she was subsequently transferred to immigration authorities for further interrogation.