Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Indonesia complains to British police over Bonnie Blue flag stunt

Bonnie Blue drew backlash for disrespecting the Indonesian flag
Bonnie Blue drew backlash for disrespecting the Indonesian flag (@mothershipsg/Instagram)
  • British adult content creator Bonnie Blue, who recently deported from Bali, has posted a video outside the Indonesian embassy in London.
  • The video showed Blue, whose real name is Tia Billinger, deliberately trailing the Indonesian flag on the ground.
  • Indonesia's government formally complained to the British foreign ministry and police, saying that the flag is a symbol of national sovereignty and identity.
  • Many Indonesians criticised Blue's actions on social media, calling it a deliberate provocation.
  • Blue was initially detained in Bali on suspicion of filming pornographic content but was ultimately deported for visa and traffic violations, not the pornography charges.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in