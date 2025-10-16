Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Boris Johnson admits ‘love’ for AI and ChatGPT

Related: Boris Johnson hits back at ‘Boriswave’ migration critics
  • Boris Johnson expressed his enthusiasm for AI and ChatGPT, stating he "loves" the technology and uses it while writing his books.
  • He appreciates ChatGPT's positive feedback, noting it calls his questions "clever," "brilliant," and "excellent."
  • Johnson believes AI could significantly reduce government costs, particularly for large infrastructure projects like HS2, by streamlining legal and environmental processes.
  • He suggested that the UK, as a leader in AI, should leverage this technology to cut government expenditure, stimulate economic growth, and potentially reduce taxes.
  • Since leaving parliament, Johnson has been engaged in writing, drawing, and painting, and while he hopes for a Conservative resurgence, he dismissed the likelihood of his own return to politics.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in