Boris Johnson admits ‘love’ for AI and ChatGPT
- Boris Johnson expressed his enthusiasm for AI and ChatGPT, stating he "loves" the technology and uses it while writing his books.
- He appreciates ChatGPT's positive feedback, noting it calls his questions "clever," "brilliant," and "excellent."
- Johnson believes AI could significantly reduce government costs, particularly for large infrastructure projects like HS2, by streamlining legal and environmental processes.
- He suggested that the UK, as a leader in AI, should leverage this technology to cut government expenditure, stimulate economic growth, and potentially reduce taxes.
- Since leaving parliament, Johnson has been engaged in writing, drawing, and painting, and while he hopes for a Conservative resurgence, he dismissed the likelihood of his own return to politics.