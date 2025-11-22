Families of Covid bereaved lash out at Boris Johnson over pandemic inquiry comment
- Families of Covid bereaved have expressed outrage at Boris Johnson's lack of contrition regarding the pandemic, following his recent newspaper column.
- Johnson used his column to attack the Covid inquiry and its chair, Baroness Heather Hallett, dismissing those "still wrangling on" about pandemic deaths.
- The inquiry report, chaired by Baroness Hallett, concluded that a "toxic and chaotic" culture in Downing Street led to 23,000 extra deaths due to delayed lockdown measures.
- Johnson criticised the inquiry's findings as "hopelessly incoherent" and "speculative," questioning the validity of the 23,000 extra death figure and expressing regret over locking down the country.
- The Covid Bereaved Families group condemned Johnson's comments as "beyond contempt" and called for him to lose all his ex-Prime Minister privileges.