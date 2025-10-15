Boris Johnson’s former right-hand man weighs in on ‘Boriswave’
- Danny Kruger, now a Reform MP, has blamed Boris Johnson for the "Boriswave" of legal immigration that occurred after the UK left the European Union.
- Kruger, who previously served as Johnson's political secretary, stated that Johnson is to blame for “throwing open” the UK’s borders, leading to a record net migration figure of 906,000 in the year ending June 2023.
- Johnson defended the migration figures by citing the war in Ukraine, the relocation of Hongkongers, and the return of EU students.
- Reform's policy aims to tackle mass immigration by scrapping indefinite leave to remain (ILR) for those who arrived during the "Boriswave", requiring them to prove positive contributions and self-sufficiency.
- Migration charities and think tanks have criticised Reform's ILR proposal, warning of potential labour shortages, particularly in the care sector, and significant uncertainty for thousands of migrants.