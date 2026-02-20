Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Two former prime ministers ‘wanted Trump to block UK Chagos Island deal’

Trump says he's 'against' the UK's Chagos deal
  • Boris Johnson and Liz Truss reportedly lobbied Donald Trump to block the UK's plan to transfer sovereignty of the Chagos Islands to Mauritius.
  • Donald Trump recently urged Sir Keir Starmer not to 'give away Diego Garcia', an island in the archipelago home to a joint UK-US military base, despite Washington's official backing for the deal.
  • Trump's change of stance, calling the agreement a 'big mistake', is reportedly due to Britain's refusal to allow the White House to use the base for a potential military campaign against Iran.
  • The UK government's position on base usage is based on concerns over breaching international law, as operations require prior consent and compliance with UK and international law.
  • Yvette Cooper is meeting US counterpart Marco Rubio in Washington, where the Chagos Islands deal is expected to be a significant topic of discussion.
