Boris Johnson refutes ‘Boriswave’ of immigration

Boris Johnson hits back at 'Boriswave' migration critics
  • Boris Johnson has defended himself against claims of a "Boriswave" of immigration during his tenure as prime minister.
  • He criticised Rishi Sunak for failing to implement the Rwanda scheme and for calling an early general election before it was enacted.
  • Johnson also took aim at David Cameron, stating that setting specific targets for reducing immigration was a mistake.
  • He refused to name Nigel Farage, who coined the "Boriswave" term, and mocked Farage's views on Vladimir Putin and the Ukraine war.
  • Net immigration reportedly surged to approximately 745,000 in Johnson's final full year in office, contributing to a total "Boriswave" of 2.6 million people.
