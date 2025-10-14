Boris Johnson refutes ‘Boriswave’ of immigration
- Boris Johnson has defended himself against claims of a "Boriswave" of immigration during his tenure as prime minister.
- He criticised Rishi Sunak for failing to implement the Rwanda scheme and for calling an early general election before it was enacted.
- Johnson also took aim at David Cameron, stating that setting specific targets for reducing immigration was a mistake.
- He refused to name Nigel Farage, who coined the "Boriswave" term, and mocked Farage's views on Vladimir Putin and the Ukraine war.
- Net immigration reportedly surged to approximately 745,000 in Johnson's final full year in office, contributing to a total "Boriswave" of 2.6 million people.