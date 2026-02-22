Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Independent editor-in-chief dismisses Boris Johnson’s ‘attention-seeking’ Ukraine comments

Boris Johnson's comments on Ukraine troops 'reckless and irresponsible,' says Geordie Greig
  • Boris Johnson called for the immediate deployment of non-combat troops from the UK and Europe to Ukraine.
  • Johnson suggested these forces be stationed in peaceful regions to send a firm message to Vladimir Putin and prevent further conflict.
  • Geordie Greig, editor-in-chief of The Independent, described Johnson's proposal as “reckless and irresponsible” on Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg.
  • Greig characterised Johnson's comments as typical “attention-seeking stunts”.
  • Greig dismissed the notion that Johnson's suggestion could influence Putin, calling the idea “laughable”.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in