Independent editor-in-chief dismisses Boris Johnson’s ‘attention-seeking’ Ukraine comments
- Boris Johnson called for the immediate deployment of non-combat troops from the UK and Europe to Ukraine.
- Johnson suggested these forces be stationed in peaceful regions to send a firm message to Vladimir Putin and prevent further conflict.
- Geordie Greig, editor-in-chief of The Independent, described Johnson's proposal as “reckless and irresponsible” on Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg.
- Greig characterised Johnson's comments as typical “attention-seeking stunts”.
- Greig dismissed the notion that Johnson's suggestion could influence Putin, calling the idea “laughable”.
