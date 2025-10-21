Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

How Botox could be used to help war amputees

Dr Roman Smolynets, an anesthesiologist and intensive care specialist who was part of the team who conducted the study
Dr Roman Smolynets, an anesthesiologist and intensive care specialist who was part of the team who conducted the study (Archives of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation)
  • A study led by Northwestern Medicine and Ukrainian physicians found that Botox injections could significantly reduce phantom limb pain in Ukrainian war amputees.
  • The research involved 160 amputees, treated between 2022 and 2024 at two hospitals in western Ukraine, many of whom lost limbs due to Russia's full-scale invasion.
  • Researchers administered botulinum toxin directly around painful nerve endings and soft tissues, a novel method aimed at quieting nerve activity and local inflammation.
  • After one month, patients receiving Botox experienced an average four-point reduction in phantom limb pain on a 10-point scale, significantly more than the one-point reduction seen in the control group.
  • The pain-relieving benefits of the Botox injections typically lasted for about three months, prompting calls for larger trials to explore sustained treatment options.
