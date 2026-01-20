Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Why this diamond-rich country is struggling to shift its gems

Lab-grown diamonds in Africa
  • Botswana is grappling with a diamond stockpile nearly double its target inventory levels, severely limiting its capacity to boost gem production amid persistent low prices.
  • The nation's economy is projected to shrink by almost 1 per cent in 2025, following a 3 per cent contraction in the previous year, primarily due to the struggling diamond sector.
  • The decline in diamond prices, attributed to the rise of lab-grown gems and weak global demand, led to temporary production suspensions at some mines last year.
  • Despite producing 18 million carats in 2024, making it the second-largest producer globally, Botswana's future output is expected to remain broadly unchanged until its excess inventory is reduced.
  • Diamonds typically contribute a third of Botswana's national revenues, and reduced sales, compounded by tariffs on exports to key markets like the US, are significantly impacting government income.
