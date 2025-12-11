Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Bottled water or tap water? Here’s what the science says

The Conversation Original report by Muhammad Wakil Shahzad
  • Marketing portrays bottled water as purer and healthier, but scientific studies indicate it can contain contaminants like bacteria, microplastics, and leached chemicals, posing potential health risks.
  • In most developed countries, tap water is subject to stricter legal and testing standards, with daily monitoring for contaminants, unlike bottled water, which is regulated as a packaged food product and tested less frequently.
  • Plastic bottles can leach endocrine-disrupting chemicals such as antimony, phthalates, and bisphenol analogues, particularly when exposed to warmth, with potential long-term health implications currently under research.
  • The environmental impact of bottled water is significant, with global consumption leading to vast plastic waste, high energy usage (up to 2,000 times more than tap water), and a larger carbon footprint.
  • While essential in emergencies, bottled water is generally not safer or cleaner than tap water in developed nations, highlighting the importance of understanding these differences amid growing global water stress.
