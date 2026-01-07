Century-old tumours could reveal cause of bowel cancer cases
- Bowel cancer diagnoses among younger individuals are projected to double by 2030, despite a reduction in cases among older adults due to screening programmes.
- Researchers at The Institute of Cancer Research (ICR) are launching the 'Boomers Project' to investigate this concerning rise.
- The study will compare bowel cancer tumour samples from the 1950s, stored at St Mark’s Hospital, with contemporary samples using genome sequencing.
- Scientists aim to uncover how changes in diet, lifestyle, and environmental factors, such as microplastics and the microbiome, contribute to early-onset bowel cancer.
- The findings could lead to new strategies for preventing, diagnosing, and treating bowel cancer in younger people, as early-onset cases often behave more aggressively.