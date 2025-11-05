Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Schoolboy, 11, killed by train at level crossing ‘was distracted by his phone’

Jaiden Shehata was struck and killed by a train at a level crossing
Jaiden Shehata was struck and killed by a train at a level crossing (RAIB)
  • An 11-year-old boy, Jaiden Shehata, was fatally struck by a train at a level crossing in south London on 23 January, an investigation has found.
  • The Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB) concluded that Jaiden was likely distracted by a video playing on his mobile phone and did not perceive the risk.
  • The incident occurred at the Bourneview footpath crossing near Kenley, which lacks warning lights or barriers, requiring users to assess safety themselves.
  • The RAIB has recommended that UK schools introduce targeted railway safety lessons and that Network Rail improve risk mitigation at crossings, especially for younger users.
  • Network Rail has temporarily closed the crossing and plans to install miniature stop lights in December to enhance safety, committing to act on the RAIB's recommendations.
