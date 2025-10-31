Boy, 13, killed by police was wanted for murder of his grandmother
- A 13-year-old boy, wanted for the murder of his grandmother, was shot and killed by a North Carolina deputy.
- The incident occurred after the teenager, identified as a suspect in the homicide of 68-year-old Connie Linen, fled from officers.
- During the pursuit, the boy picked up a piece of lumber and charged at a deputy, who then fired their weapon.
- The initial incident began about 90 miles outside Raleigh, where Linen was found dead in her home following a well-being check.
- The shooting will be reviewed by the State Bureau of Investigation, which is standard protocol for such incidents.