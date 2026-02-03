Boy Scouts forced to make changes or face Pentagon’s wrath
- The Department of Defense has issued a warning to Scouting America, formerly known as the Boy Scouts, stating it must comply with President Trump's anti-diversity, equity, and inclusion executive order or face funding cuts.
- Chief Pentagon Spokesperson Sean Parnell criticized Scouting America's adoption of DEI and "gender-fluid ideological stances" as unacceptable, confirming that financial assistance is under review.
- Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has previously opposed Scouting America's supposed "attack on boy-friendly spaces" and has implemented similar anti-DEI measures within the military.
- Scouting America broadened its membership in the past decade to include girls, transgender youth, openly gay individuals, and members of all religions, which the administration views as conflicting with "traditional beliefs."
- The group appears to be heeding the administration's demands, with Parnell writing, “Scouting America remains far from perfect, but they have firmly committed to a return to core principles. Back to God and country—immediately!”
