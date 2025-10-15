Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Brain tumour drug with remarkable trial results won’t be available on NHS

Scientists make breakthrough that could halt spread of aggressive cancer
  • Brain cancer patients have expressed disappointment after the drug vorasidenib was rejected for use on the NHS.
  • Vorasidenib is intended for individuals aged 12 and over with low-grade glioma featuring specific IDH1 or IDH2 genetic mutations.
  • Clinical trials demonstrated that the daily pill significantly slowed or stopped tumour growth and delayed the need for further intervention, with some patients reporting tumour shrinkage.
  • The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (Nice) issued draft guidance rejecting the drug due to uncertainties in economic data and insufficient evidence that it improves overall survival.
  • Patient advocates and charities are dismayed, highlighting that vorasidenib is the first new treatment for low-grade gliomas in decades and offers significant hope, urging Nice to reverse its decision.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in