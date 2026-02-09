Scientists make major brain cancer breakthrough
- Scientists have identified a "hidden vulnerability" in glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer, suggesting a specialised diet could slow tumour growth.
- Groundbreaking research indicates that combining a prescribed diet with steroid anti-inflammatory drugs could significantly impact glioblastoma progression.
- The study, published in Science Advances, involved an international team including researchers from the Cancer Research UK Scotland Institute.
- It revealed that steroid medications dramatically alter how glioblastoma cells process vitamin B3, creating a metabolic weakness.
- Exploiting this weakness, reducing the amino acid methionine in a patient’s diet while on steroids effectively starves glioblastoma cells, slowing tumour growth in preclinical models.
