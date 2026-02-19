Groundbreaking programme helps children recover after brain cancer
- Great Ormond Street Hospital (Gosh) has developed a new cognitive rehabilitation programme for children who have undergone treatment for brain cancer.
- The programme aims to address a significant gap in NHS care, as there are currently no tested cognitive rehabilitation services for children experiencing memory, attention and cognitive fatigue issues post-treatment.
- Currently being trialled with 36 children aged seven to 17, the study evaluates the feasibility and acceptability of the new intervention.
- Sophia Chant, an 11-year-old participant, and her family described the programme as "life-changing," providing techniques to manage brain fatigue and emotional challenges.
- The findings from this initial trial are expected to inform a larger UK-wide study and pave the way for national cognitive rehabilitation services for children and young people.
