Experts say ‘holes on the brain’ are more common than you think

Kim Kardashian’s Brain Scan Shows ‘Low Activity’ After Aneurysm.
  • Kim Kardashian's recent brain scan revealed "holes" or areas of "low activity", which experts explain as regions receiving less blood and oxygen.
  • These findings, from a Spect scan, indicate reduced brain function rather than actual missing tissue, often linked to normal ageing, stress, or long-term lifestyle factors.
  • Experts say these "holes" are a common feature in midlife brain scans and differ significantly from true holes, which involve actual tissue loss.
  • True holes in the brain are caused by serious conditions such as infections, strokes, hydrocephalus, aggressive tumours, or traumatic brain injuries, and typically present with clear neurological symptoms.
  • Experts emphasise that while Kardashian's low-activity patches are not expected to cause symptoms, individuals experiencing memory loss or other neurological issues should seek medical assessment.
