Nasal drops could be used to treat brain tumours
- Researchers from Washington University School of Medicine and Northwestern University have developed a new non-invasive treatment for aggressive brain cancers, such as glioblastoma.
- The method involves delivering tumour-fighting medicine, specifically spherical nucleic acids, to the brain via nasal drops.
- This medicine activates the STING pathway in specific immune cells, triggering an immune response concentrated within the tumour and lymph nodes, without spreading to other body parts.
- In studies on mice, the therapy eradicated deadly tumours, especially when combined with drugs that activate T lymphocytes, and induced long-term immunity against recurrence.
- This innovative approach offers a potentially safer and more effective treatment for glioblastoma and other immune treatment-resistant cancers, marking a critical step towards clinical application.