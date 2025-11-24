Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Nasal drops could be used to treat brain tumours

MRI brain scan showing brain tumor at right parietal lobe of cerebrum
MRI brain scan showing brain tumor at right parietal lobe of cerebrum (Getty/iStock)
  • Researchers from Washington University School of Medicine and Northwestern University have developed a new non-invasive treatment for aggressive brain cancers, such as glioblastoma.
  • The method involves delivering tumour-fighting medicine, specifically spherical nucleic acids, to the brain via nasal drops.
  • This medicine activates the STING pathway in specific immune cells, triggering an immune response concentrated within the tumour and lymph nodes, without spreading to other body parts.
  • In studies on mice, the therapy eradicated deadly tumours, especially when combined with drugs that activate T lymphocytes, and induced long-term immunity against recurrence.
  • This innovative approach offers a potentially safer and more effective treatment for glioblastoma and other immune treatment-resistant cancers, marking a critical step towards clinical application.
In full

