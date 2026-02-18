Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

MPs call for an immediate ban on this cosmetic surgery

The Women and Equalities Committee (WEC) has criticised ministers for their slow response in implementing a licensing system for non-surgical cosmetic procedures.
The Women and Equalities Committee (WEC) has criticised ministers for their slow response in implementing a licensing system for non-surgical cosmetic procedures. (Getty Images)
  • Members of Parliament are demanding an immediate ban on liquid Brazilian butt lifts (BBLs) due to serious patient safety concerns.
  • The Women and Equalities Committee (WEC) criticised ministers for their slow response in implementing a licensing system for non-surgical cosmetic procedures.
  • The committee highlighted a “wild west” environment where procedures are performed in unsanitary settings by untrained individuals, leading to serious harm and fatalities.
  • The WEC report states that high-harm procedures like liquid BBLs, which have resulted in deaths, should be banned immediately without further consultation.
  • MPs also urged for a licensing system for lower-risk procedures to be introduced within the current Parliament, ensuring only suitably qualified professionals can perform them.
