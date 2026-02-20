How pet cats could help develop human cancer therapies
- A new study has revealed that the genetic changes driving cancer formation in household cats are remarkably similar to those observed in humans.
- Scientists from the Wellcome Sanger Institute, Ontario Veterinary College, and the University of Bern analysed tumours from nearly 500 pet cats across five countries to identify these genetic similarities.
- The research found parallels between feline mammary cancers and human breast cancers, specifically identifying common driver genes such as FBXW7 and PIK3CA.
- Changes in the FBXW7 gene in cat mammary tumours, also present in human breast cancer, were linked to a worse prognosis, mirroring observations in humans.
- These findings suggest a significant potential for developing new therapies applicable to both cats with mammary carcinoma and human breast cancer patients, while also enhancing understanding of shared environmental cancer risks.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks