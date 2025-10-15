Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

‘Super’ vaccine could prevent melanoma, pancreatic and breast cancer

  • Researchers have developed a novel “nanoparticle-based” jab that can prevent melanoma, pancreatic, and triple-negative breast cancer in mice.
  • The experimental vaccine demonstrated significant efficacy, with up to 88 per cent of vaccinated mice remaining tumour-free depending on the cancer type.
  • The jab also proved highly effective in preventing the spread of cancer, completely stopping metastases in some cases, including to the lungs.
  • The vaccine works by utilising a lipid nanoparticle-based "super adjuvant" that delivers two different adjuvants to activate the immune system against cancer-specific antigens.
  • While showing promising results in animal trials, including generating strong tumour-specific T-cell responses, the drug has not yet been trialled on humans.
