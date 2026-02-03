Piers Morgan grills Melania director Brett Ratner on Jeffrey Epstein photograph
- Piers Morgan confronted Brett Ratner about a recently released photograph showing the Melania director seated next to Jeffrey Epstein and two women.
- Mr Ratner stated the picture was taken approximately 20 years ago.
- He explained that the woman beside him was his then-fiancee, who had invited him to the event where the photo was captured.
- Mr Ratner maintained that he had no contact with Jeffrey Epstein before or after that specific photograph.
- Being named in the Epstein files does not automatically imply wrongdoing or participation in his crimes.
