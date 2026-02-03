‘Melania’ director speaks out after photograph with Epstein released
- Filmmaker Brett Ratner was challenged by Piers Morgan on a photograph showing him with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein during an appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored.
- Ratner claimed the photo was taken about 20 years ago at an event his then-fiancée invited him to, stating he had no contact with Epstein before or after that single instance.
- He refused to identify his ex-fiancée or another woman in the redacted photo, expressing frustration at being 'sucked in' by the image amidst the Epstein files.
- Ratner's appearance coincides with the release of his new documentary Melania, marking a career comeback after he faced sexual misconduct allegations from six women in 2017, which he categorically denied.
- The Melania documentary has received largely negative critical reviews, with a low score on Rotten Tomatoes, despite a high audience approval rating.
