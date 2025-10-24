Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Nearly two-thirds say Brexit has been a failure

UK borders chief stumped when asked how Brexit has helped “secure our borders”
  • A survey has revealed that nearly two-thirds (62 per cent) of the British public believe Brexit has been a failure.
  • The main reason cited for Brexit's perceived failure by 57 per cent of respondents is its detrimental impact on the economy.
  • Of those who consider Brexit a failure, 80 per cent attribute blame to Boris Johnson, while 69 per cent hold Nigel Farage responsible.
  • Rachel Reeves and Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey have both highlighted Brexit's significant negative effect on the UK's economic growth.
  • These findings come as the Chancellor prepares a Budget, with ministers increasingly linking the nation's financial challenges to the decision to leave the EU.
