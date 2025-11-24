Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

The eye-watering fee being lost each year because of Brexit

Reeves blames Brexit for Britain's election woes
  • New analysis indicates Brexit is costing the UK up to £90 billion annually in lost tax revenues.
  • The average Briton is estimated to be between £2,700 and £3,700 worse off in terms of GDP per head.
  • The Office for Budget Responsibility is expected to confirm in the upcoming Budget that Brexit's economic impact has been more severe than initially projected.
  • A study by the US National Bureau of Economic Research suggests the UK's GDP is 6 to 8 per cent smaller than it could have been due to leaving the European Union.
  • There are growing calls for the government to address the "broken relationship with Europe" and consider negotiating a new customs union to mitigate the economic damage.
