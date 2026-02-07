New study reveals Brexit’s impact on British farming
- Sales of British farm products to the European Union have plummeted by nearly 40 per cent since the UK's departure, according to analysis by the National Farmers’ Union (NFU).
- HMRC data indicates significant declines across various sectors, with poultry exports down 37.7 per cent, beef by 23.6 per cent, lamb by 14 per cent, and dairy by 15.6 per cent.
- NFU president Tom Bradshaw warned that simply reducing trade barriers would not immediately restore the EU market, as rebuilding demand for British products will require considerable time and effort.
- His comments follow reports of upcoming fortnightly calls between the EU and UK on farming negotiations ahead of the next leaders’ summit.
- A December government review found the farming sector "bewildered and frightened" by post-Brexit challenges and uncertainty surrounding agricultural payments and proposed inheritance tax changes.
