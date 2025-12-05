Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Rejoin EU customs union instead of raising taxes, Labour voters tell Starmer

Starmer condemns 'Brexit template' as 'utterly reckless' during Lady Mayor's speech
  • A new Savanta poll indicates that 67 per cent of prospective 2024 Labour voters would prefer rejoining a customs union with the European Union over increased taxes.
  • The poll, commissioned by the Liberal Democrats, also found that 52 per cent of all UK adults favour a customs union with the EU over tax rises.
  • This polling follows reports that the prime minister rejected advice to rejoin the EU customs union, opting instead for £26bn in tax increases in the recent Budget.
  • Deputy prime minister David Lammy has suggested that rejoining the customs union could boost economic growth, arguing that Brexit has damaged the UK economy.
  • The Liberal Democrats have tabled a bill for a parliamentary vote, aiming to mandate government negotiations for a customs union with the EU.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in