Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Brexit had bigger impact on Britain’s economy than even critics predicted, Rachel Reeves says

Brexit ‘needlessly’ added costs to UK businesses, Rachel Reeves said
Brexit ‘needlessly’ added costs to UK businesses, Rachel Reeves said (PA)
  • Rachel Reeves stated that Brexit "needlessly" increased costs for UK businesses and that ministers are now "unashamedly rebuilding relations" with the European Union.
  • Her comments were made at the government's regional investment summit in Birmingham, ahead of an upcoming Budget where Brexit is expected to be blamed for economic issues.
  • Treasury officials anticipate the Office for Budget Responsibility will lower productivity growth forecasts, potentially creating a £20bn shortfall requiring tax rises.
  • Wes Streeting welcomed the government's willingness to openly discuss the economic problems caused by Brexit, acknowledging its significant negative impact.
  • Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey warned that Brexit will negatively affect the UK's economic growth "for the foreseeable future," citing a decline in the potential growth rate.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in