Bank chief warns of lasting economic growth drag from Brexit

  • Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey warned that Brexit will negatively impact the UK's economic growth for the foreseeable future.
  • Speaking at the G30 40th annual International Banking Seminar, Mr Bailey linked a decline in potential growth to lower productivity, an ageing population, and post-Brexit trade restrictions.
  • He noted that while the immediate impact is negative, the economy is expected to adjust and rebalance in the longer term, citing Adam Smith's growth model.
  • Mr Bailey suggested that investment in innovation and new technologies, particularly AI, offers the best hope for addressing the long-term decline in productivity.
  • His comments come amidst recent muted UK GDP growth figures and an International Monetary Fund forecast predicting high inflation for the UK in 2025 and 2026.
