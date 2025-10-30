Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Another major organisation relocates to Europe from the UK

Reeves blames Brexit for Britain's election woes
  • The World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) has announced plans to close its UK headquarters and relocate to mainland Europe.
  • A primary reason for the move is Brexit, with benefits including lower operational costs, EU single market access and recruitment flexibility.
  • Manfredi Lefebvre, WTTC chairman, confirmed Brexit as a main factor, with potential new locations including Switzerland, Italy, and Spain.
  • This decision follows a trend of other major institutions and companies, such as Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Panasonic, moving operations out of the UK due to Brexit.
  • The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) has previously calculated that Brexit will lead to a long-term 4 per cent reduction in the UK's GDP.
