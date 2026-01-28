Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Grandfather jailed after trying to scam cafe with fake milkshake claim

Video Player Placeholder
Moment man tries to claim compensation over fake injury from milkshake cup
  • Ian McEnroe, 62, attempted to claim compensation for a fabricated injury involving a milkshake cup.
  • He alleged his granddaughter cut her lip on the cup and sought £80 for a car valet service due to 'split blood'.
  • CCTV footage showed McEnroe discussing the claim with staff, but an employee noted no milkshakes had been sold that day.
  • McEnroe, from Brighton, was found guilty of fraud by false representation on 15 January.
  • He received a 26-week prison sentence and a five-year Criminal Behaviour Order.
