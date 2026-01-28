Grandfather jailed after trying to scam cafe with fake milkshake claim
- Ian McEnroe, 62, attempted to claim compensation for a fabricated injury involving a milkshake cup.
- He alleged his granddaughter cut her lip on the cup and sought £80 for a car valet service due to 'split blood'.
- CCTV footage showed McEnroe discussing the claim with staff, but an employee noted no milkshakes had been sold that day.
- McEnroe, from Brighton, was found guilty of fraud by false representation on 15 January.
- He received a 26-week prison sentence and a five-year Criminal Behaviour Order.