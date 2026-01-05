Eight men and two women found guilty of cyber-bullying Brigitte Macron
- A Paris court has convicted ten individuals for the cyber harassment of France's first lady, Brigitte Macron.
- The convicted group comprises eight men and two women, aged between 41 and 60.
- The harassment involved spreading false claims that Ms Macron was born a man.
- They also made malicious comments equating her age difference with her husband to 'paedophilia'.
- This ruling marks the latest legal action taken in response to persistent false allegations about Brigitte Macron's gender and sexuality.