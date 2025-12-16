Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Brigitte Macron defends sexist slur that sparked backlash as ‘clumsy but private’

Brigitte Macron's sexist remark triggers backlash across France
  • France's first lady, Brigitte Macron, has defended her use of a sexist slur against feminist protesters, describing her comments as "clumsy" but made in private.
  • The remarks, where she referred to the women as "dirty b - - - - - s", were made backstage to actor Ary Abittan after his show was disrupted by campaigners.
  • Feminist group "Nous Toutes" had protested Abittan, who was previously accused of rape, to highlight the "culture of impunity" surrounding sexual violence, despite the investigation being terminated.
  • Macron stated she was speaking in a private capacity, not as the president's wife, and did not realise she was being filmed, expressing regret if she hurt women victims.
  • She also criticised the protesters for interrupting artistic performances, arguing that she cannot bear such "censorship" being placed on artists.
