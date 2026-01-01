Police officer’s heartbreaking tribute to wife and children killed in house fire
- Police officer Tom Shearman's wife, Fionnghuala (known as Nu), and their two young children, Eve (7) and Ohner (4), died in a Boxing Day house fire in Brimscombe, Gloucestershire.
- Mr Shearman attempted to rescue his family from their burning home but was overwhelmed by the blaze and later treated for injuries.
- He issued a heartfelt tribute, describing his family as "three of the greatest humans to ever grace our presence" and expressing gratitude for public support.
- A GoFundMe appeal launched for Mr Shearman has since raised over £300,000 following the tragic incident.
- Investigations into the cause of the fire, which started on the ground floor, are ongoing, but it is not being treated as suspicious.