Mother and two children died in house fire as father battled to save them

Emergency services at the scene in Brimscombe Hill, near Stroud after the house fire
Emergency services at the scene in Brimscombe Hill, near Stroud after the house fire (Ben Birchall/PA Wire)
  • A mother and her two young children died in a house fire in Brimscombe Hill, Gloucestershire, during the early hours of Boxing Day.
  • The father, a serving police officer, survived the blaze after being unable to rescue his wife and children despite desperate attempts.
  • Emergency services were called around 3 am, and the fire caused extensive damage, including the collapse of the roof, ceilings, and stairs.
  • The bodies of the mother, in her 40s, and one child have been recovered.
  • Police are not treating the incident as suspicious, believing it to be a tragic accident, and investigations into the fire's cause, which is thought to have started on the ground floor, are ongoing.
