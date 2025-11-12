Seven men charged over Bristol child sexual exploitation probe
- Seven men have been charged with over 40 offences related to group-based child sexual exploitation in Bristol.
- The charges involve 11 teenage victims and include rape, sexual assault, and facilitating sexual exploitation.
- The alleged offences occurred between 2022 and 2025, with the police investigation commencing in November 2023.
- The men were re-arrested in a police operation on Tuesday and are due to appear at Bristol Magistrates’ Court.
- Specific charges against the individuals include multiple counts of rape, sexual assault, and drug-related offences.