Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Tragedy as Brit dies while swimming with his wife in Thailand

The swimmer was caught in a rip current on the island of Phuket
The swimmer was caught in a rip current on the island of Phuket (Alamy/PA)
  • A 37-year-old British tourist from Ipswich died after being caught in a rip current at Freedom Beach in Phuket, Thailand.
  • The incident occurred on Saturday, 29 November, around 11.30am, while the man was swimming with his wife.
  • Beachgoers attempted to revive him with CPR after he was pulled from the water, but he could not be saved.
  • Two other swimmers were rescued from the same strong currents by a man who launched a kayak to assist them.
  • This death was the fourth tourist fatality on southern Thailand beaches in three days, following previous concerns about safety measures and warnings on Phuket's beaches.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in