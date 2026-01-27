Britain urged to prepare for war without relying on the US
- A new report by MPs and a former senior Nato adviser warns Britain must prepare for war without relying on the US, which may no longer be a dependable ally.
- The report suggests the world can no longer count on the US to uphold Nato's Article 5 in the event of a Russian invasion, citing recent comments by Donald Trump.
- It states that those not in education, employment or training (Neets) should expect to be drafted into war work during a prolonged conflict.
- The document also recommends that UK universities restrict lucrative fees from students from countries deemed hostile.
- These warnings come amidst reports of a significant £28bn shortfall in the Ministry of Defence's budget over the next four years.