Britain urged to prepare for war without relying on the US

Piers Morgan’s Army veteran brother hits out at Trump’s ‘ignorant’ Afghanistan comments
  • A new report by MPs and a former senior Nato adviser warns Britain must prepare for war without relying on the US, which may no longer be a dependable ally.
  • The report suggests the world can no longer count on the US to uphold Nato's Article 5 in the event of a Russian invasion, citing recent comments by Donald Trump.
  • It states that those not in education, employment or training (Neets) should expect to be drafted into war work during a prolonged conflict.
  • The document also recommends that UK universities restrict lucrative fees from students from countries deemed hostile.
  • These warnings come amidst reports of a significant £28bn shortfall in the Ministry of Defence's budget over the next four years.
