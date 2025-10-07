Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Plane forced to divert after military chief dies and pregnant woman has medical emergency mid-flight

The passenger's death reportedly triggered pregnant woman’s medical emergency
The passenger's death reportedly triggered pregnant woman’s medical emergency (Getty/iStock)
  • A British Airways flight from London Heathrow to Abuja, Nigeria, was diverted to Barcelona after a retired Nigerian military chief died mid-flight.
  • The passenger's death reportedly triggered a medical emergency involving a pregnant woman on board the aircraft.
  • British Airways issued an apology for the inconvenience, with a regional manager confirming the deceased was terminally ill.
  • Separately, an Air India flight was grounded in Birmingham after its emergency power device, the ram air turbine, unexpectedly activated during descent.
  • Following this incident, the Federation of Indian Pilots has urged regulators to ground all Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft in India.
