British Airways passenger conned out of £4k by ‘spiteful’ scammers
- A London couple had their British Airways business class flights from Atlanta to London cancelled by scammers.
- Geoff Spink initially sought help on social media to retrieve a lost item, which led to fraudsters attempting to scam him.
- After their fraud attempt failed, the scammers used Mr Spink's booking reference (PNR) to cancel his return flight online out of spite.
- British Airways informed Mr Spink that the booking was cancelled and he had to purchase new, more expensive premium economy tickets for £3,891, as the original £5,091 booking could not be reinstated.
- Mr Spink criticised BA's lack of two-factor authentication for cancellations, highlighting a significant cybersecurity vulnerability, while British Airways declined to comment on the incident.