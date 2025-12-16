Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

British Airways passenger conned out of £4k by ‘spiteful’ scammers

Expert warns of festive parcel scam that could 'give criminals a happy Christmas'
  • A London couple had their British Airways business class flights from Atlanta to London cancelled by scammers.
  • Geoff Spink initially sought help on social media to retrieve a lost item, which led to fraudsters attempting to scam him.
  • After their fraud attempt failed, the scammers used Mr Spink's booking reference (PNR) to cancel his return flight online out of spite.
  • British Airways informed Mr Spink that the booking was cancelled and he had to purchase new, more expensive premium economy tickets for £3,891, as the original £5,091 booking could not be reinstated.
  • Mr Spink criticised BA's lack of two-factor authentication for cancellations, highlighting a significant cybersecurity vulnerability, while British Airways declined to comment on the incident.
