Two people break ankles after severe turbulence on British Airways flight

  • A British Airways flight from Los Angeles to Heathrow on 6 December 2024 encountered severe turbulence near Greenland, leading to two people sustaining broken ankles.
  • The crew had received initial briefing documents with no significant weather warnings, but later observed 'potentially severe turbulence' developing on a live weather app.
  • A cabin crew member broke her ankle while attempting to secure herself, and a passenger broke his ankle after leaving his seat, having missed the seatbelt sign due to being asleep.
  • A third passenger became unwell and lost consciousness, with doctors on board assisting the injured and unwell individuals.
  • The captain decided to continue to Heathrow after considering diversions, declaring a medical 'PAN' signal, and the injured were taken to hospital upon arrival.
