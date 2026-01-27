Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Moment plane wheel falls off as aircraft takes off from Las Vegas

British Airways plane loses wheel mid-takeoff
  • A British Airways flight, BA274, appeared to lose one of its main landing gear wheels shortly after taking off from Las Vegas on Monday, 26 January.
  • The incident, involving an A350-1000 aircraft, was captured on an automated live stream by flight tracker Flightradar24.
  • Footage shared by Flightradar24 showed an object separating from the plane shortly after it became airborne.
  • Despite the wheel separation, the flight continued its journey and made a safe landing at London Heathrow Airport.
  • The Independent has contacted British Airways for an official comment regarding the incident.
