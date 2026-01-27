Moment plane wheel falls off as aircraft takes off from Las Vegas
- A British Airways flight, BA274, appeared to lose one of its main landing gear wheels shortly after taking off from Las Vegas on Monday, 26 January.
- The incident, involving an A350-1000 aircraft, was captured on an automated live stream by flight tracker Flightradar24.
- Footage shared by Flightradar24 showed an object separating from the plane shortly after it became airborne.
- Despite the wheel separation, the flight continued its journey and made a safe landing at London Heathrow Airport.
- The Independent has contacted British Airways for an official comment regarding the incident.