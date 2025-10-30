Brit arrested in Ukraine accused of ‘spying for Russia’
- A British national has been arrested in Kyiv, Ukraine, accused by Ukrainian authorities of spying for Russia and preparing terrorist attacks.
- Ukrainian officials allege the man collaborated with Russia's special services, agreeing to sell military information in exchange for money.
- The unnamed Briton, who initially travelled to Ukraine in 2024 as a military instructor, allegedly posted on pro-Russia forums offering to sell information and was subsequently contacted by Russia's FSB.
- He is accused of transmitting sensitive military intelligence, including locations of Ukrainian units and personnel details, to Russia in May 2025, receiving $6,000 for one task.
- The man appeared in a Ukrainian court this week and was detained without bail, marking the first such case of a British national facing spying charges on Ukrainian soil, with the UK Foreign Office in contact with Ukrainian authorities.