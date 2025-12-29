How the honours system works and how you can nominate someone
- The British honours system acknowledges individuals for their outstanding achievements and significant contributions to public life and service to the UK, covering areas such as long-term volunteering, innovation, community work, and acts of bravery across diverse fields including sport, health, and the arts.
- Nominations for honours can be submitted by any member of the public or an official body, with eligibility extending to UK nationals, citizens of 15 Commonwealth realms, and individuals with notable international achievements, all directed to the Cabinet Office’s Honours and Appointments Secretariat.
- The approval process is extensive, taking 12-18 months, and involves thorough vetting for merit and probity through government departments and criminal record checks, followed by consideration from 10 independent specialist committees whose recommendations are then presented to the Prime Minister and the King for final endorsement.
- Honours are publicly announced twice a year, specifically at New Year and on the King’s official birthday in June, with the lists published in The Gazette, and recipients subsequently attend investiture ceremonies held at royal palaces throughout the year, hosted by senior members of the Royal Family.
- The types of honours awarded include knighthoods and damehoods, various ranks within the Order of the British Empire (such as GBE, KBE/DBE, CBE, OBE, and MBE), the highly exclusive Companion of Honour, and the British Empire Medal for local community service, alongside other specific orders and medals for military, civil service, and emergency service personnel.